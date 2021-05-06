Seattle Kraken officially become NHL's 32nd franchise

Last week, the Seattle Kraken officially became the National Hockey League's 32nd team.

“On behalf of the Board of Governors, I am delighted to officially welcome the Seattle Kraken to the NHL as our 32nd member club,” Commissioner Gary Bettman said on Friday in a statement. “Congratulations to David Bonderman, the Bonderman family, their partners, the entire Seattle Kraken organization, the city of Seattle, and Kraken fans as the club continues on its exciting journey towards puck drop in October.”

According to the Associated Press, the owners paid $650 million for the team and can now make trades and sign players.

Next up for the team is assemble it, and they'll be able to do just that at the NHL Expansion Draft on July 21.

According to NBC Sports, the Kraken will select a player from 30 teams, except the Vegas Golden Knights, who became a team in 2017.

The lineup would consist of 14 forwards, nine defensemen, and three goaltenders, NBC Sports reported.

The team will begin playing next season.