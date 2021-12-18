Watch
Schedule shuffling prompted by COVID hits college basketball

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
An empty Pauley Pavilion is seen before an NCAA college basketball game between UCLA and Alabama State Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. The game will not be played due to COVID-19 protocols. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Posted at 4:05 PM, Dec 17, 2021
LAS VEGAS (AP) — No. 21 Kentucky will now face North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas after each of their opponents had to drop out due to COVID-19 issues.

The teams announced the matchup after fourth-ranked UCLA canceled its game against UNC.

Kentucky's matchup against No. 15 Ohio State was canceled for that same event.

Elsewhere, Seton Hall's Big East Conference game against St. John's for Monday has been canceled. It will go down as a forfeit in the league standings.

No. 2 Duke also scheduled a game with Elon for Saturday after matchups with Cleveland State and Loyola Maryland fell through.

