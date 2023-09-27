Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Jermell Charlo arrive at MGM Grand for fight on Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Saul "Canelo" Alvarez; biggest name in boxing is back fighting in Las Vegas, and he will be fighting against a fellow undisputed champion In Jermell Charlo, who is looking to shock the boxing world.

Charlo holds a record of 35-1-1 and is known to be a fast and powerful boxer.

That said, Charlo is moving up two weight classes to fight Canelo, which could affect his punching speed.

Draftkings currently has Charlo as a +300 underdog, but Charlo says he's been counted out before and still got the win.

He says he thinks he can do it again by controlling the distance.

"Right now it's about being the best and having the best fights and putting on the best performances that we can," Charlo said.

On the other side, Canelo is still considered one of the best and most recognizable fighters on the planet.

Canelo holds a record of 52-2-2 and is known for being a calculated counter puncher with serious fire power in his hands, and one of the best resumes in the sport today.

But Canelo says despite the odds in his "favor" he cannot afford to underestimate a champion like Charlo.

"He's dangerous...he's a great fighter...a strong fighter," Alvarez said. "He knows how to move In the ring and he has nothing to lose. That's dangerous but I've been In this position for a long time and I'm ready for these kind of fights."

This will be the first match-up between two undisputed fighters in the 4-belt era, so this will go down as a historic fight.

This fight is set for, Saturday, September 30, inside T-Mobile Arena.

It will be on Showtime Pay-Per-View with the card starting at 5 p.m. Pacific Time.