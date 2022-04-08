Sam Thomas declares for WNBA Draft

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "Just to hear them say like, we believe in you, we believe that you can make it," said Sam Thomas.

Sam Thomas isn't done yet. The former Centennial high school standout has officially put her name in the hat for the 2022 WNBA draft.

"I knew that I wanted to play basketball at the next level, whether that had to be overseas or the WNBA or both," shared Thomas. "After the end of the season, I found out when the draft was and then all I had to do is fill out like one little form and then I was good to go."

From capturing 4 state titles to a storied career at Arizona, Thomas is never afraid to pave the way.

"I know there hasn't been a lot of draft picks (out of Las Vegas), but obviously me and Rae who is also in the draft. Hopefully, we can represent Vegas well, so very excited to just showing young Vegas girls that you can do it no matter what, no matter what high school you go to, what college you go to, as long as you chase your dreams, you can do it."

Thomas says she hopes her journey will inspire the next generation of hoopers in Southern Nevada.

"Just have no limit to your dream and be uncomfortable," said the former Centennial High standout. "I think that's what really helped me whether it's, you know, going to college camps or talking to college coaches, talking to AAU coaches, just make sure you know what you want. Don't let others persuade you or make you go a certain way. Really know what you want and chase after those dreams."

The WNBA Draft is set for Monday, April 11th.