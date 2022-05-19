Watch
Sports

Actions

Saban calls out Texas A&M for using NIL deals to buy players

Saban NIL Football
Paul Sancya/AP
FILE - Alabama coach Nick Saban watches players warm-up for the College Football Playoff championship NCAA football game against Georgia on Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. Saban called out Texas A&M on Wednesday night, May 18 for “buying” players in its top-ranked recruiting class with name, image and likeness deals, saying Crimson Tide football players earned more than $3 million last year “the right way.” (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Saban NIL Football
Posted at 1:54 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 16:54:20-04

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban called out Texas A&M, saying the school was "buying" players with name, image, and likeness deals.

The Aggies signed the top recruiting class in the country earlier this year.

While speaking at an event in Birmingham, Alabama, Saban also mentioned Jackson State and Miami as schools that have used NIL deals to lure players.

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders responded by calling Saban's comments about a $1 million NIL deal for a highly touted recruit a lie.

He also mentioned Miami billionaire John Ruiz who has funded NIL deals for numerous University of Miami athletes.

Saban said Alabama players earned more than $3 million from sponsorship and endorsement deals "the right way."

Texas A&M and Alabama play in the same conference, SEC, so Saban's comments hit too close to home.

Also, the Aggies are coached by former Saban assistant Jimbo Fisher.

In February, Fisher aired out his frustrations after rumors began swirling that A&M spent $30 million on NIL deals to get players to play at its school.

Although the NCAA approved the NIL policy, which went into effect on July 1, some are worried that teams will use it as recruiting inducements and de facto pay-for-play.

Saban's comments come after the NCAA issued guidance to Division I teams last week to clarify rules about boosters being involved in recruiting.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH