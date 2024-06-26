Watch Now
Runnin’ Rebels reunite to film documentary on national championship

For the first time in 34 years, the UNLV men’s basketball team reunite in Las Vegas to film a documentary on their famous 1990 national championship win.
The famous "Runnin' Rebels" UNLV men's basketball team reunited in Las Vegas to talk about their 1990 national championship win for a documentary set to air in 2025. Alex Eschelman sat down with former guard Bryan Emerzian to learn more.
The 1990 UNLV men's basketball national championship team
Posted at 12:21 PM, Jun 26, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's been 34 years since the entire Runnin' Rebels national championship squad has seen each other, until last weekend when they gathered to film a documentary about the win.

"It's really been amazing to see everyone," said former UNLV guard Bryan Emerzian in a sit-down interview with sports reporter Alex Eschelman.

The guard from 1988-92 was one of 13 players along with Coach Tarkanian and his wife Lois who came together in Las Vegas to reminisce on their 1990 national championship win.

"Beating Duke was the best," Emerzian said. "Everyone said we had no chance and we went in there and kicked their butt, and to this day we're still the only team to score over 100 points in a championship game, and we still hold the largest margin of victory: 30 points."

The Runnin' Rebels also reflected on how their historic win came to fruition through their tight team bond.

"We're one big family," Emerzian said. "I think back then it was us against the world ,and we're sharing our story about how everyone looked at us like we were villains or thugs and we were just kids that Coach Tarkanian gave an opportunity to play basketball, to better their life. We can't thank coach enough for giving that opportunity to all of us."

The documentary is tentatively set to air in March of 2025 to celebrate the 35th anniversary of their national title.

