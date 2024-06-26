Runnin’ Rebels reunite to film documentary on national championship

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's been 34 years since the entire Runnin' Rebels national championship squad has seen each other, until last weekend when they gathered to film a documentary about the win.

"It's really been amazing to see everyone," said former UNLV guard Bryan Emerzian in a sit-down interview with sports reporter Alex Eschelman.

The guard from 1988-92 was one of 13 players along with Coach Tarkanian and his wife Lois who came together in Las Vegas to reminisce on their 1990 national championship win.

"Beating Duke was the best," Emerzian said. "Everyone said we had no chance and we went in there and kicked their butt, and to this day we're still the only team to score over 100 points in a championship game, and we still hold the largest margin of victory: 30 points."

The Runnin' Rebels also reflected on how their historic win came to fruition through their tight team bond.

"We're one big family," Emerzian said. "I think back then it was us against the world ,and we're sharing our story about how everyone looked at us like we were villains or thugs and we were just kids that Coach Tarkanian gave an opportunity to play basketball, to better their life. We can't thank coach enough for giving that opportunity to all of us."

The documentary is tentatively set to air in March of 2025 to celebrate the 35th anniversary of their national title.