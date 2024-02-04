Runnin' Rebels beat Wyoming 62-48 for third straight win

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV Runnin' Rebels basketball team won it's third straight conference game 62-48 inside the Thomas and Mack Center Saturday night.

Coming into the game, the Cowboys were among the best in the country in three point percentage.

But on Saturday, UNLV would shut down Wyoming from downtown, with the Cowboys shooting only 16% from three.

The Runnin' Rebels were also able to force 14 Wyoming turnovers and turned that in 21 points.

After the game, players and head coach Kevin Kruger says this was as well executed of a game they've had all season.

"Feel good....I mean hard work Is showing," UNLV guard Luis Rodriguez said. "We just got to keep It going. In the past we get some big wins and kind of fall off a little bit, so we are just trying to keep our intensity off."

"I think on Monday, we'll have a lot of great talk, a lot of great film sessions because they're feeling good right now about not only playing well, but we're just kind of in sync together In terms of what we want to execute and going out and executing it."

The Runnin' Rebels will now travel to New Mexico to take on the 19th ranked Lobos. That game is set for next Saturday at 5pm.