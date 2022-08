LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ruffles signed their first-ever female athlete, and she has close ties with Las Vegas.

Ruffles has signed its first-ever female athlete:



Las Vegas Aces superstar @_ajawilson22 ✍️ pic.twitter.com/8m5Qgx8Taf — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 15, 2022

Front Office Sports announced on Monday that Ruffles signed A'ja Wilson as their first-ever female athlete.

A'ja Wilson is plays forward for the Las Vegas Aces.