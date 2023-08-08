RTC Game Day Express: $4 round-trip rides to Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena for Raiders, VGK and UNLV games

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — RTC is offering $2 rides each way to Las Vegas Raiders, Vegas Golden Knights and UNLV Rebels football games.

Officials said the rides will happen all season long, and the public transit will offer ticket giveaways on their social media channels for Raiders and Knights home games.

The Game Day Express is providing rides to Allegiant Stadium and T-Mobile Arena. The service launches Aug. 31 for the first preseason home game for the Raiders.

Service for Golden Knights games starts Sept. 27 for their preseason home games, and service to UNLV football games starts Sept. 2.

The pick-up locations for 2023-24 Raiders and VGK games are as follows, provided by RTC:

Pick-up locations for the 2023-2024 Raiders and VGK home games include:



Route 605 – Summerlin Game Day Express: Red Rock Casino Resort Spa

11011 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89135 Cross streets: Hughes Park Drive, W. Charleston Boulevard

Route 606 – Green Valley Game Day Express: Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino

2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy., Henderson 89052 Cross streets: 215 and S. Green Valley Pkwy.

Route 607 – Centennial Hills Game Day Express: Santa Fe Station Casino

4949 N. Rancho Dr., Las Vegas 89130 Cross streets: W. Lone Mountain Road and N. Rancho Drive

Route 609 – East Side Game Day Express: Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall

5111 Boulder Hwy., Las Vegas 89122 Cross streets: Boulder Highway and S. Nellis Boulevard

Route 610 – North Las Vegas Game Day Express: Aliante Casino Hotel Spa

7300 N. Aliante Pkwy., North Las Vegas 89084 Cross streets: 215 and N. Aliante Pkwy.

Route 612 – West Henderson Game Day Express: M Resort Spa Casino

12300 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Henderson 89044 Cross streets: St. Rose Pkwy. and S. Las Vegas Boulevard



RTC said departure for Raiders home games is planned three hours before the kick-off time, arriving about every 30 minutes.

"Departures from Aliante Casino Hotel Spa and Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall will be approximately every hour," officials said. "The last departure from all locations will be one hour before kick-off. Each route departs approximately 30 minutes after the game ends."

For VGK games, RTC will start departing to games two hours before the puck drop. Rides end one hour before the puck drops.

Pick-up locations for the 2023-2024 UNLV football home games:



Route 613 – UNLV Game Day Express: UNLV Transit Center

1135 E. University Ave., Las Vegas 89119 Cross streets: Maryland Parkway and E. University Avenue



UNLV Football service starts two hours before kick-off and ends one hour before.

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability partially funded the Game Day Express. More information can be found at www.rtcsnv.com.