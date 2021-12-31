Reports: Las Vegas Aces, Becky Hammon finalizing head coach deal

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are reportedly finalizing a deal to bring on Becky Hammon as head coach, multiple organizations reported on Friday.

The deal would make Hammon the highest paid coach in the WNBA, according to reports from The Athletic, ESPN, and the Associated Press. Current coach Bill Laimbeer would step aside for the move, The Athletic reported.

Hammon retired as a six-time WNBA all-star after 16 season in the league: eight with the New York Liberty and eight with the San Antonio Stars, which later became the Aces.

She became the first female full-time assistant coach in the NBA after signing on with the San Antonio Spurs, where she's spent the past eight seasons. Hammon has also interviewed for several NBA head coaching positions.

No official announcement had been made as of this report.