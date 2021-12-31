Watch
Reports: Las Vegas Aces, Becky Hammon finalizing head coach deal

Deal would make Hammon WNBA's highest paid head coach
Eric Gay/AP
FILE - San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in San Antonio. Hammon is finalizing a deal to become the next coach of the Las Vegas Aces. A person familiar with the situation confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made. She’s expected to be the highest paid coach in the WNBA, earning way more than the highest paid player in the league. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Becky Hammon
Posted at 9:56 AM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 12:56:33-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are reportedly finalizing a deal to bring on Becky Hammon as head coach, multiple organizations reported on Friday.

The deal would make Hammon the highest paid coach in the WNBA, according to reports from The Athletic, ESPN, and the Associated Press. Current coach Bill Laimbeer would step aside for the move, The Athletic reported.
Hammon retired as a six-time WNBA all-star after 16 season in the league: eight with the New York Liberty and eight with the San Antonio Stars, which later became the Aces.

She became the first female full-time assistant coach in the NBA after signing on with the San Antonio Spurs, where she's spent the past eight seasons. Hammon has also interviewed for several NBA head coaching positions.

No official announcement had been made as of this report.

