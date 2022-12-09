Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Report details how Gruden's emails were released

The report revealed testimony from Washington's owner Dan Snyder and former team president Bruce Allen, alleging the commanders were behind the leaked emails that led to the termination of Gruden.
Posted at 11:29 PM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 02:36:26-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A U.S. House Oversight Committee released a 79-page final report about "the workplace culture" of the Washington Commanders.

The report revealed testimony from Washington's owner Dan Snyder and former team president Bruce Allen, alleging the commanders were behind the leaked emails that led to the termination of Gruden.

MORE: Front Office Sports reporter says, 'It was a big victory' for Jon Gruden in court

It also looked at how the NFL handled the workplace culture.

RELATED: Jon Gruden opens up about email scandal that cost him Raiders coaching job

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH