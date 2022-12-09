Report details how Gruden's emails were released

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A U.S. House Oversight Committee released a 79-page final report about "the workplace culture" of the Washington Commanders.

The report revealed testimony from Washington's owner Dan Snyder and former team president Bruce Allen, alleging the commanders were behind the leaked emails that led to the termination of Gruden.

MORE: Front Office Sports reporter says, 'It was a big victory' for Jon Gruden in court

It also looked at how the NFL handled the workplace culture.

RELATED: Jon Gruden opens up about email scandal that cost him Raiders coaching job