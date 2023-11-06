Red Bull's Verstappen wins Brazilian Grand Prix. Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix up next

SAO PAULO (AP) — Rev your engines... we are two weeks away from the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The last Formula 1 race before speed takes over the Strip occurred Sunday morning in Brazil.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Brazilian Grand Prix, continuing his dominance with his 17th win out of 20 races this year.

Sergio Perez of Red Bull finished in the Brazilian Grand Prix of Formula One in fourth place on Sunday, distancing himself from Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in one of the few competitions left this season — a position as runner-up.

Perez nearly took the podium position from third-place Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin, but the Spaniard saw the checkered flag 0.053 seconds before the Mexican. The two battled for the position in the three final laps of the race.

McLaren’s Lando Norris was second at Interlagos.

Now preparations are fully underway for the Grand Prix in our backyard going from Nov. 16th to the 18th.

The final race will be that Saturday at 10 p.m.

After the Grand Prix on the Strip, there will be a week-long break until the race in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 26 at 5 a.m.