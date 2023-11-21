Recapping the high-speed action of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Saturday night on the Las Vegas Strip has perhaps never been captured as uniquely and vividly as it was in the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The first Formula 1 race held in "Sin City" in over 40 years offered 50 laps of 200-mile-per-hour fun under the neon glow of Vegas lights.

Domestic and international broadcasts reached millions worldwide, while an estimated 315,000 people attended the event over the weekend to witness history with their bare eyes.

Three-time defending world champion, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen finished in first place. Following on the podium was Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at P2 and Red Bull's Sergio Perez at P3. The win is Verstappen's 18th of the 21 F1 Grand Prix to take place so far this year.

Channel 13 senior sports reporter Nick Walters gives us a racing rewind to look back on the results and spectator takeaways from the Las Vegas GP.

The next F1 Grand Prix is the last of 2023, the Abu Dhabi GP on Sunday, Nov. 26, rounding out this year's Formula 1 calendar.