LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first night felt familiar, yet different.

For years, Rasmus Andersson skated into T-Mobile Arena trying to survive the noise, the theatrics and a Golden Knights team built to overwhelm visiting opponents. This week, he finally heard it from the home side.

Rasmus Andersson talks to Channel 13's Taylor Rocha about becoming a Golden Knight:

Rasmus Andersson embraces fast start in Vegas after debut at Fortress

“It’s been a whirlwind…but I’m really excited to be here,” Andersson said after his home debut. “It feels like it’s nice to finally be on the right side.”

That side comes with volume.

“The atmosphere is great, the setup is great,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of tough battles in there…it feels like the boys really love playing in front of their home fans.”

When the defenseman learned Vegas was interested, he said the appeal was immediate.

“Good organization, always goes for it…the skill we have is right at the top of the league,” Andersson said. “It was a very attractive place for me to go…I was just super excited to be here and be part of this amazing team.”

The Knights’ championship résumé only strengthened the pull.

“They have won, the coaching staff have won,” he said. “The reputation is that Vegas always goes for it…my biggest dream within hockey is to win the Stanley Cup, so I feel like I’m in the right spot to do so.”

Behind that reputation is coach Bruce Cassidy, whose mix of structure and freedom has already caught Andersson’s attention.

“He sets his demands on the team. He wants to win every game,” Andersson said. “It’s very detailed within the system, but at the same time, there’s a lot of freedom. I’m getting more and more comfortable each day.”

Inside the locker room, the adjustment has been smooth.

“I’m a pretty outgoing guy. It’s a great group of guys,” he said. “It’s been very easy so far.”

Vegas fans may also soon get acquainted with Andersson’s signature staredown celebration — dubbed the “Razzy Stare” — which he traced back to an emotional goal early in his career.

“It became your own signature,” he said, adding he hopes to bring it to the Fortress soon — as long as the target is wearing the wrong sweater.

Asked what supporters should expect, Andersson leaned into both sides of his personality.

“On the ice, I bring it every night, try to play a 200-foot game,” he said. “Off the ice, I’m a pretty loud personality. I like to have fun and joke around quite a bit.”

For a player eager to chase a Stanley Cup, the message was clear: Vegas didn’t just look right from afar.

After one night at the Fortress, it already feels like home.