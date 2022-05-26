WATCH: Raiders talk at end of OTAs

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders are showing off the talent they hope to have for next season.

Raiders players are set to talk to the media on Thursday as they joined their teammates for offseason team activities. Head Coach Josh McDaniels. defensive end Maxx Crosby, tackle Kolton Miller and linebacker Denzel Perryman were expected to speak.

OTAs, which last three days, are the last chance for players to work out with each other in a formal setting before pre-season training camp begins in late August.