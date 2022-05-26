WATCH: Raiders talk at end of OTAs

Watch
Chase Stevens/AP
The indoor football field at the Las Vegas Raiders' headquarters before an NFL football training camp practice Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Henderson, Nev. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool)
Posted at 11:11 AM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 15:18:50-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders are showing off the talent they hope to have for next season.

Raiders players are set to talk to the media on Thursday as they joined their teammates for offseason team activities. Head Coach Josh McDaniels. defensive end Maxx Crosby, tackle Kolton Miller and linebacker Denzel Perryman were expected to speak.

OTAs, which last three days, are the last chance for players to work out with each other in a formal setting before pre-season training camp begins in late August.

