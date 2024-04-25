Washington WR Rome Odunze to represent Las Vegas, Bishop Gorman in NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 2024 NFL Draft is hours away from kicking off and one of its top attractions hails from Las Vegas. One of 13 prospects in attendance at the draft in Detroit is Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze, who is proud to call the valley home.

A class of 2020 graduate of Bishop Gorman in Summerlin, Odunze starred at the Nevada high school football powerhouse before spending four seasons playing for the Huskies. The All-American's time in Seattle was highlighted by a trip to the 2023 national championship.

A projected top-10 pick and seemingly a locked-in 1st rounder, Odunze should be one of the highest-drafted Las Vegans ever when his name is called. Gorman offensive tackle product Ronnie Stanley holds that distinction as the 6th-overall pick for the Ravens in 2016.

Channel 13's Nick Walters went to Gorman to chat with long-time Gaels coach Brent Browner, who was the defensive backs coach in Odunze's time with the team before being promoted to head coach in 2020.

“We’re all really proud of him," Browner said. "It couldn’t happen to a better young man. He’s a consummate professional. We always call him like an 'old soul.' He’s been a professional since he was here. It’s an exciting time for his family so we’re just blessed and humbled that he was here with us.”

Named the Nevada Player of the Year by Gatorade and MaxPreps as a senior in 2019, Odunze lit it up at Gorman. The speedy wideout racked up 31 touchdowns and 2,699 receiving yards in his time with the Gaels, the elusive punt returner adding two scores on special teams.

Odunze helped lead Gorman to the 4A state titles in 2017 and in 2018, finishing as state runner-ups in 2019. Browner has fond memories of how the soon-to-be pro was a role model on and off the field in his time with the program.

“Just how much of a leader he was," Browner said. "Ultimate professional, what he did every day here. Grinder. A hard worker and just a kid that you knew there was something special about him.”

A Beletnikoff Award finalist for top receiver in college football, Odunze as a senior at Washington. The receiver set a program record with 1,640 receiving yards on the season, leading the nation in that category, adding 13 touchdowns through the air.

Displaying elite route running and contested catch ability, Odunze was a first-team All-American and first-team Academic All-American while playing a key role in the Huskies' trip to the national championship game.

“I think you’re getting a kid with great character," Browner said. "I think you’re getting a kid that’s a hard worker. If you look at the combine itself, he had a goal for himself that he wanted to run his L-test at and he didn’t leave until he got it. And that’s the kind of kid you’re going to get.”

Odunze is joined in the draft class by three other Las Vegas Valley locals, two of which being his Gorman teammates, and two of which he played with at Washington.

Liberty (Henderson) product, Washington tackle Troy Fautanu is a fellow projected 1st rounder. Washington linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio and Washington State safety Jaden Hicks attended Gorman and are also set to go pro.

The NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday evening at 5PM PT.