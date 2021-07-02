Viral rice art sensation recreates Raiders iconic shield, shares story of how it started

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas has quickly become Raider Nation and the team's fan base loves to get creative with showing their support.

Recently the team posted a video that has gone viral of an artist recreating the iconic Raiders shied in hand-painted rice. To top it off the rice was then thrown in the air making for quite the performance art piece.

13 Action News reached out to Alissa, the artist behind the Instagram account @FriedRiceArt who made the artwork and video, to find out more about her unique vision.

THE START OF @FRIEDRICEART

Back in September of 2020 Alissa and her husband welcomed their 2nd child and due to some health concerns, she made the decision to quit her job and stay home with the kids.

It was during this time when she was staying home with her boys that she says she saw people tossing up rice for fun in social media videos.

Fried Rice Art

"Since I have an artistic background and was already creating fun rice sensory bins for my 2-year-old at home, I decided to try it out myself with my own artistic spin to it. And the rest was history," she said.

Posting on TikTok went viral fast, with her account on the platform garnering over 2 million followers.

Her Instagram account is also quickly gaining followers and is on the brink of hitting 100,000 followers.

WHAT INSPIRED THE RAIDERS SHIELD

She says the Raiders organization saw the account and reached out to her to create the shield for them.

"I’m also a huge sports fanatic and NFL fan so when the Raiders reached out to me, I had to say yes," Alissa said.

PATIENCE, TRIAL AND ERROR

She says simple art pieces can take about an hour or two to make while the more complex ones can take 10 hours and sometimes even longer.

From watching her videos, she makes the "flip" look easy, but she confirms, "It’s been a lot of trial and error to figure out how to flip it perfectly. I’ve dealt with so many epic fails such as my phone running out of battery and not recording it, making the art piece too big to where I couldn’t even lift it, or the flip just didn’t go as planned."

Alissa did want everyone to know, "The rice I toss up, I do reuse it by dyeing it for my next art piece or creating fun rice sensory bins which I donate for kids locally in my area. So nothing goes to waste."

To view more Fried Rice Art videos visit: https://www.instagram.com/friedriceart/