Victory Monday: Black Hole fan shares Raider Nation's reaction to season-opening win

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders have begun the 2025 season and the Pete Carroll era in the win column.

The Silver & Black went on the road to Foxborough and took down Mike Vrabel's New England Patriots 20-13 on Sunday.

VIDEO: Nick Walters speaks to a Black Hole superfan about recent Raiders win

Starting 1-0 has Raider Nation in high spirits, so Channel 13 sports reporter Nick Walters met up with Black Hole superfan Johnny outside Allegiant Stadium to hear his thoughts on the win.

In his Raiders debut, quarterback Geno Smith threw for over 350 yards and a score. Star tight end Brock Bowers surpassed the century-yardage mark while rookie running back Ashton Jeanty found the end zone in his NFL debut.

Entering halftime trailing 10-7, the Raiders' defense pitched a shutout through the 2nd half until the Patriots made a field goal in the closing seconds.

Head coach Pete Carroll became the oldest head coach to coach a game in NFL history, set to turn 74 when the Raiders hold their home opener against the Chargers on Monday, September 15.

Nick and Johnny discuss why fans believe the winning ways are here to stay with Las Vegas' new regime, plus what fans are noticing about this new-look team that made a 1-0 start possible.