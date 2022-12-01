VGK's Zach Whitecloud on his indigenous roots

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud never takes for granted any day to play on the ice for the NHL.

For Whitecloud, it's an opportunity to represent his Canadian indigenous community.

"You know this game was created to have fun with your friends no matter your background, no matter where you're from. Your economic status whatever it is, everybody can play hockey," shared Whitecloud.

The Sioux Valley Dakota nation in Canada will always be home for Whitecloud.

The Golden Knights defenseman said, "That's home for me. That's 20 mins west of my hometown. That's where my dad and his family were raised so I have many family members and extend family members living in Sioux Valley."

The 26-year-old is one of six active indigenous players in the NHL, but there's one special honor that only Whitecloud holds.

He's the first indigenous player from the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation.

"To be able to represent and there are various other people that are representing in a lot of different ways," explained Whitecloud. "I'm just proud that I'm able to do my part and represent our community in the right way, treat people the right way, and be a good human first."

For Whitecloud, the gifts of his heritage are also what he brings with him to the ice.

"In our culture I think the one thing that we're taught is that all family looks after all of the family right. Everyone is family," shared Whitecloud. "You look after them like they're your own, and I think that brings in a tremendous sense of family and for me growing up in hockey, it pertains to the same way. I treat a lot of all my teammates like they're my family, I want the best for them."