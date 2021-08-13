Watch
Treasure Island offering roundtrip service to Allegiant Stadium for Raiders' games

Posted at 12:40 PM, Aug 13, 2021
Treasure Island Las Vegas has announced the launch of its TI Super Fan Shuttle, a roundtrip service that will transport gameday sports fans from TI property to Allegiant Stadium for all Las Vegas professional football home games.

The non-smoking, deluxe motorcoach features comfortable seating, wi-fi and restrooms. Pre-game shuttles depart Treasure Island from Sirens Cove Boulevard near TI’s valet area. Drop off and post-game departure take place at Procyon Street and Diablo Drive and run every 30 minutes before and after games.

Guests can also watch the game at Treasure Island and enjoy a wide selection of food and drinks at TI’s on site venues, including Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall and Bar-B-Que and Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar.

Mobile phone shuttle passes start at $49 (or $29 with early booking discount) per person and must be purchased online at www.treasureisland.com.

