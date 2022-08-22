Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski could've been Las Vegas Raiders but Jon Gruden 'blew the deal up,' Dana White says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were close to joining the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020, UFC president Dana White revealed in a recent interview.

White broke the news over the weekend on the first ever "GronkCast."

"It was almost a done deal, and at the last minute, (Jon) Gruden blew the deal up and said he didn't want them," White said. "All hell broke loose. It was crazy. Brady was already looking at houses."

"It wasn't being said yet that Gronk was coming. So Las Vegas would have had Brady and Gronk the year the (Buccaneers) won the Super Bowl, except Gruden blew the deal up," White added.

Rather than Las Vegas, the pair ended up at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In their first season, Brady and Gronkowski led the team to its first Super Bowl title since 2003.