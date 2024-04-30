The first-ever Raiders Fan Cruise is setting sail from Los Angeles in 2025

(KTNV) — Raider Nation is taking to the seas for the first-ever Las Vegas Raiders Fan Cruise.

The seven-night Mexican Riviera cruise will set sail in March 2025 on board the Norwegian Bliss, according to a press release from the Raiders organization on Tuesday.

"This will be a unique opportunity for die-hard members of the Raider Nation to connect with some of their favorite players who proudly wore the famed Silver and Black while enjoying all the amenities of a world-class cruise ship," a Raiders spokesperson stated in the release.

Fans can expect the "once-in-a-lifetime cruise experience" to feature Raiders alumni and multiple interactive events and activities, the team stated.

The cruise will sail from the Port of Los Angeles from March 23 to March 30, 2025. Destinations along the route will include Cabo San Lucan, Ensenada, Mazatlan and Puerto Vallarta.

As of Tuesday, the alumni roster for the cruise had yet to be announced, but officials wrote that it would be posted on the Raiders Fan Cruise website.

Organizers also noted the fan cruise is "operated, facilitated, and administered by Seaside Events."