Survey: Las Vegas Raiders ranked no. 2 on list of 'rudest' NFL fans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A nationwide survey of NFL fans ranked Las Vegas Raiders fans second in the nation for "unsportsmanlike conduct," placing them among the rudest fans in the league.

Raider Nation is second only to Philadelphia Eagles fans when it comes to rude behavior at games, according to the NJ Bet survey.

Surveyors interviewed 1,150 Americans who regularly watch the NFL in order to determine which NFL players, coaches and fanbases are the rudest and most easily offended in the league.

The top 10 rudest fans in the league, according to respondents, include:

Philadelphia Eagles Las Vegas Raiders Dallas Cowboys New England Patriots Pittsburgh Steelers Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears New York Giants Buffalo Bills New York Jets



The survey found Raiders' fans are among the most prone to start a fight with other fans. They're not alone, though — fans of the Eagles, the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans also earned the "eager to start a fight" distinction.

When it comes to the rudest fan behaviors during football games, 57% of respondents said standing up and blocking the view is the rudest. That's followed by getting drunk (50%), cutting in line (49%), heckling (43%) and blocking the aisle (41%).

Raiders fans also came in second on the list of "easily offended" NFL fans. However, head coach Josh McDaniels and quarterback Derek Carr weren't ranked on a list of the most easily offended coaches and players. Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady were top-ranked in those categories.

Survey results and methodology are posted on nj.bet.

KTNV did not commission or participate in this survey and cannot independently verify its results or findings.