Sublime With Rome and Gavin DeGraw to perform at halftime of Raiders vs. Chiefs game

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders have announced that popular musical collaboration Sublime With Rome will take the main stage to entertain Raider Nation at halftime of this Saturday’s Las Vegas Raiders regular-season finale versus Kansas City.

The ska alternative rock group from California was formed in 2010 by Rome Ramirez and Eric Wilson. With fan-favorite hits such as “Wrong Way,” “Santeria,” “Badfish,” “What I Got,” “Caress Me Down,” and “40oz to Freedom,” the band's concerts are pure sing-along enjoyment from beginning to end. Currently, Sublime with Rome has nearly 122 million all-time streams and over 562,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. This is in addition to the legacy statistics which include over 6 million monthly listeners.

Singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw will also perform the National Anthem before kickoff on Saturday.

DeGraw rose to fame with his song "I Don't Want to Be" from his debut album “Chariot" released in 2003. His second album, “Gavin DeGraw,” was released in 2008 and included the top-20 single "In Love with a Girl." In 2009, DeGraw released his third album, “Free.” His fourth album, “Sweeter” (2011), spawned the hit single "Not Over You," along with "Soldier" and "Sweeter."

In 2013, DeGraw released the album “Make a Move” and that same year, his duet with Colbie Caillat on "We Both Know" for the 2013 film Safe Haven received a Grammy Award nomination. In 2022, DeGraw released the documentary “Face the River” on how he made the record and how he dealt with his parents’ deaths.

Fans traveling to Allegiant Stadium for Saturday’s game should note that kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. and be advised of ongoing construction on Las Vegas Boulevard that could impact traffic on game day.

Those arriving at the game via northbound I-15 and westbound I-215 could be impacted by lane closures and potential delays due to the resort corridor construction.