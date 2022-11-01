Watch Now
Shutout loss to Saints adds to troubling start for Las Vegas Raiders under head coach Josh McDaniels

KTNV
Canton, Ohio is not just home to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it's also the hometown of McDaniels, a place where he found his love for the game.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday compounded the troubling start for the Las Vegas Raiders and Head Coach Josh McDaniels.

They're now 2-5 on the season. McDaniels says it's all about how they move forward from here.

"I think the best thing we can all do is one, be honest and truthful with one another. Treat one another the way we've treated them all year," McDaniels told reporters on Monday. "We have a really bunch of high characters in the locker room and I fully trust and believe in them."

It's a disappointing and unexpected start to McDaniels' first year with the Raiders.

"As disappointing as yesterday was, we've had some signs of progress here and really just try to stay consistent as much as we can here," McDaniels said.

Now, the Raiders once again find themselves trying to turn things around.

"We learn from the things we don't do well," McDaniels said. "Like I said, it's not unique to us; we're not the only team that loses games."

As the Raiders turn their attention to the Jacksonville Jaguars, McDaniels says they're taking things one game at a time.

"I've been a part of a couple of these in my lifetime. They're never fun to go through," he said. "I think the reality is you have to pull out the things that you need to learn from this tape that will help us be better and hopefully help us improve and then you've got to move forward. If you sit here and dwell on it all night and all on it tomorrow, that isn't the way to go."

The Raiders will face the Jaguars on the road on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m.

