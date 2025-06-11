Watch Now
Rookies impress as Raiders open minicamp with high energy and full attendance

Kolton Miller, Ton McMahon, and Daniel Carlson highlight competition, culture shift, and opportunity under NFL’s new kickoff rules
The Las Vegas Raiders began mandatory minicamp Tuesday with full attendance and a focused tone as the team builds under new head coach Pete Carroll.
HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders began mandatory minicamp Tuesday with full attendance and a focused tone as the team builds under new head coach Pete Carroll.

Veteran tackle Kolton Miller, the longest-tenured player on the roster, said the rookie class is already making a strong impression.

“They’re listening, looking for ways to improve every day,” Miller said. “Charles [Grant] and Caleb [Rodgers] — they’re doing it the right way. You can see the focus and the work after practice.”

That mindset is crucial across the board, especially on special teams, where new NFL kickoff rules are expected to reshape the game.

Special teams coordinator Ton McMahon said he anticipates far fewer touchbacks and significantly more live returns.

“Last year, there were 2,800 kickoffs — 2,000 were touchbacks,” McMahon said. “This year, I think it’s going to be more like 2,200 kickoffs and only 600 touchbacks. I don’t think anybody’s just going to give up the 35-yard line.”

Veteran kicker Daniel Carlson welcomed the change.

“It’s kind of like a soccer-style kick now,” he said. “You don’t want to just blast it deep — it’s about feel, placement, and making it hard for the returner.”

Cornerback Jakorian Bennett is also embracing the opportunity to compete. After playing through a torn labrum last season and undergoing surgery, he says he feels “amazing” heading into 2025.

“I just gotta show the coaches who I am,” Bennett said. “My mindset is go out there, be the best version of myself, just be a dog and help the team win.”

As minicamp continues, players across the roster are working to prove themselves in a culture that emphasizes detail, consistency, and full-speed effort.

Nick Walters

Alex Eschelman

Taylor Rocha

Rochelle Richards

