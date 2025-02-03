Roger Goodell says Tom Brady has done good job separating roles as analyst and Raiders owner

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league will look into whether rules surrounding Tom Brady's role as both an analyst for Fox and a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders need to be altered in any way.

Brady was officially approved as a minority owner of the Raiders in Las Vegas and played a big role during the team's search for a new coach and general manager last month that led to the hiring of Pete Carroll and John Spytek.

Brady is also in his first season as an analyst for Fox and is under rules that prevent his access to team facilities and production meetings with players and coaches.

Goodell said Monday that Brady is under the same tampering rules as any other member of the league and has checked in frequently to make sure he isn't violating any rules.

“I think he's serious that he separates these two and he doesn't put the league or anyone in a position of conflict,” Goodell said.

Goodell said the league will consider the rules in the offseason and decide whether the policy needs to be adjusted.

