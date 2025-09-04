LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For some football fans, even attending two NFL games in a season is considered an accomplishment.

For Raiders fan Brian Fowler, branded as All In! Autumn Wind, that's child's play.

Road to 50: Raiders fan on quest to set world record for NFL games attended in a single season

The Los Angeles local has attended 56 straight Raiders games, home and away, stretching over the last three seasons. He has vlogged his experiences in Las Vegas and on the road on his YouTube while building a following across social media.

In his fourth season traveling game-to-game to meet Raider Nation, Fowler is going bigger and better than ever by attempting to attend 50 NFL games in a single season and set a Guinness Book World Record in doing so.

The current record for NFL games attended in one season is at 33, set by a pair of sisters. If he can reach 50, Fowler would shatter that mark.

His lofty goal includes a jam-packed cross-country travel schedule across the 18-week NFL regular season. He plans to attend all 17 Raiders games while being at other teams' games, be it on Thursdays, Sundays, Mondays, or holidays.

Channel 13's Nick Walters caught up with Fowler before his quest began in Philadelphia with Thursday's night's season opener between the Eagles and Cowboys.

Hear about Fowler's bold mission, the journey it will take to reach 50, what the Raiders mean to him, his thoughts on the team's move to Las Vegas, and more in his conversation with Nick.

You can follow Fowler's chase for 50 games on his Instagram, Facebook, or his YouTube channel.