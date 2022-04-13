Report: QB Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders agree to 3-year, $121.5 million extension

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders and starting quarterback Derek Carr have agreed to an extension.

According to ESPN and other outlets, Carr will remain with the Raiders through the 2025 season thanks to a three-year contract extension worth $121.5 million

Carr has been with the Raiders for his entire eight years in the NFL and holds the team record for passing yards and TD passes.

During his tenure, he has also been picked to three Pro Bowl teams.

Carr led the Raiders to a 10-7 record in 2021 and their first playoff appearance since 2016.