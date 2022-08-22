Report: Las Vegas Raiders trade QB Nick Mullens to Minnesota Vikings

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders are trading backup quarterback Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings, NFL insider Tom Pelissero

reported on Monday.

Mullens was reportedly sent to the Vikings in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

A veteran quarterback, Mullens has played for the San Francisco 49ers, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cleveland Browns throughout an NFL career in which he's started in 17 games.

The Raiders' quarterbacks now consist of starter Derek Carr, Jarrett Stidham — acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots during the 2022 offseason — and rookie Chase Garbers.