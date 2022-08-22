Watch Now
SportsRaiders

Actions

Report: Las Vegas Raiders trade QB Nick Mullens to Minnesota Vikings

Nick Mullens
Rick Scuteri/AP
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings,, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Nick Mullens
Posted at 7:42 AM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 10:42:52-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders are trading backup quarterback Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings, NFL insider Tom Pelissero
reported on Monday.

Mullens was reportedly sent to the Vikings in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

A veteran quarterback, Mullens has played for the San Francisco 49ers, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cleveland Browns throughout an NFL career in which he's started in 17 games.

The Raiders' quarterbacks now consist of starter Derek Carr, Jarrett Stidham — acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots during the 2022 offseason — and rookie Chase Garbers.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH