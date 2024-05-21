Watch Now
Remembering Hall of Famer Jim Otto after Raiders legend passes away

Considered one of the great centers in NFL history and an icon for the Raiders franchise, Otto died at age 86 on Sunday.
NFL Hall of Famer and Raiders legend Jim Otto passed away on Sunday. Channel 13's Nick Walters looks back at his life and the legacy he leaves behind.
Raiders - Jim Otto
Posted at 5:55 PM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 20:57:55-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NFL great Jim Otto's life came to an end on Sunday but his legacy will live on forever in Raider Nation.

The first ballot Hall of Fame center, considered ''the original Raider", passed away at 86 on Sunday. The team posted the below photo to honor the franchise legend who played 15 seasons in Oakland and strapped it up for a remarkable 210 consecutive games.

I took a look back at Otto's career accomplishments, #00 leading the Raiders to three AFL championships and a Super Bowl II appearance.

Cisco Ortega, the president of The Black Hole's Las Vegas chapter, met Otto several times over the years.

Ortega tells Channel 13 about Otto's storied reputation on the field and the kind man he was off of it.

Remembering Jim Otto: Hall of Famer passes away at 86

