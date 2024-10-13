Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers downgraded to doubtful for game versus Steelers

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was downgraded to doubtful Saturday because of an ankle injury, further weakening a thin position as Las Vegas prepares to host the Pittsburgh Steelers.

If Meyers doesn't play Sunday, the Raiders will be without their top two receivers against Pittsburgh. No. 1 receiver Davante Adams will miss his third game in a row because of a hamstring injury.

Meyers has filled in as the top receiver the past two weeks. He was targeted a combined 19 times those games, catching 11 passes for 121 yards.

Tre Tucker, whose speed is often used to stretch the field, could become this week's go-to receiver. He has 18 receptions for 190 yards and a touchdown.

Brock Bowers, who leads all tight ends with 28 catches for 313 yards, figures to get even more of the workload.

This is quite a challenge for Aidan O'Connell, who was named the starting quarterback beginning this week. Gardner Minshew, who started the first five games, was benched on Wednesday. O'Connell took over as the starter midway through last season and guided the Raiders to a 5-4 record the rest of the way, but he had a deeper array of weapons available.

Las Vegas also will go against a Steelers team getting a little healthier with the return of running back Jaylen Warren, who didn't play the past two games because of a knee injury.

The backup to Najee Harris, Warren has rushed for 54 yards on 14 carries.

