Raiders unveil cost for parking for games, special events at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders today announced details of the Allegiant Stadium transportation and parking program for the 2021-22 season.

Anyone headed to the stadium for a football game or special event can expect to pay between $20 and $100 per event to park, depending on the location of the lot.

Parking lots will be open four hours prior to kickoff of any football games and three hours before special events at the stadium. The lots will close one hour after the conclusion of a game or event

Tailgating will be permitted in the parking spots owned by the Raiders. About 6,000 spots are located in the multiple lots. Many of the resorts are already planning tailgating events.

The RTC's Deuce bus, which runs 24/7 on the Las Vegas Strip, will have a drop-off area near the Hacienda Bridge and it is expected that the nearby resort properties will offer shuttle service to the east side of the bridge.

A 24-hour Deuce pass, priced at $8, allows fans to ride the Deuce to the game, back and anywhere else they would like to go on the Strip. For locals seeking a low-cost option to get to the Strip from home, Maynard said the RTC offers many transit routes from all parts of the valley, and riders can plan and pay for their trip on the RTC’s app, rideRTC.

Fans can also take taxis, Uber, Lyft or other rideshare options.

For those who choose to use a rideshare service, there are four rideshare lots on the east, south and northwest sides of the stadium, making it a good option from multiple directions. A dedicated space west of the stadium is available for taxis, shuttles, and general drop-off and pick-up before and after games.

There are approximately 35,000 parking spaces within a one-mile radius of Allegiant Stadium. This includes 13,000 spaces at multiple lots controlled by the Stadium and priced according to proximity to the Stadium. Approximately 22,000 spaces are located at nearby resort properties and neighboring businesses.

CLICK HERE TO PLAN YOUR VISIT

Season parking passes for Las Vegas Raiders home games at Allegiant Stadium will go on sale in June with priority given to Southern Nevada Personal Seat License (PSL) holders and Club Seat buyers. Allegiant Stadium PSL holders will be contacted via email starting June 4 to notify them of the online process to purchase a season parking pass beginning in mid-June.

Single-event parking passes are also available at select lots with tailgating allowed at designated lots only. Single-event parking passes will be available on the SpotHero app later this summer for both Raiders games and other Allegiant Stadium events. Single-event parking passes should be pre-purchased in advance as day-of-event parking may not be available.

