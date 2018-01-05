Raiders to make Jon Gruden highest paid NFL coach, reports say

Current
Partly Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 65°
LO: 47°
HI: 65°
LO: 47°
HI: 65°
LO: 47°
Partly Cloudy
HI: 65°
LO: 47°
HI: 65°
LO: 47°
HI: 65°
LO: 47°
The Oakland Raiders – soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders – reportedly have their coach for the next decade.
According to multiple reports, the Raiders will officially announce Jon Gruden as their next head coach – despite Gruden being away from the sidelines for 10 years and 17 years away from the Raiders organization.
The #Raiders coaching staff under Jon Gruden will be the most expensive in @NFL history: Jon Gruden will make $100M over 10 years. Coordinators are getting 4 year deals, sources say. 2 years in Oakland, 2 in Las Vegas.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2018
Social media ia buzzing about the deal, specifically, the reported amount of money and length of the contract.
Ian Rapoport also gave insight to Gruden's future staff.
#Raiders coach Jon Gruden has 3 key hires already in place: #Rams QB coach Greg Olson as OC, #Bengals DC Paul Guenther as DC, #Cowboys special teams coach Rich Bisaccia as ST.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2018
This deal shows that the Oakland Raiders believe that Gruden can both lead the team to on-field success and also serve as a face of the franchise when it moves to Las Vegas.
The Oakland Raiders – soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders – reportedly have their coach for the next decade.
UPDATE: The Henderson City Council unanimously approved making an offer to bring the Raiders headquarters to Nevada's second largest city.
According to ESPN , Jon Gruden will be the next coach of the Oakland Raiders and the man to lead the franchise to Las Vegas in a few years.
Las Vegas will soon be home to the Raiders on Sundays through the fall, but during the rest of the week, the Silver and Black may belong to…
The Raiders have yet to move to Las Vegas but their rivalry with the Kansas City Chiefs have already been planted.
The new Las Vegas Stadium won't only be home to the Raiders and Running Rebels — they have hopes to bring a Super Bowl to the Las…