Raiders to make Jon Gruden highest paid NFL coach, reports say

The Oakland Raiders – soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders – reportedly have their coach for the next decade.

According to multiple reports, the Raiders will officially announce Jon Gruden as their next head coach – despite Gruden being away from the sidelines for 10 years and 17 years away from the Raiders organization.

The #Raiders coaching staff under Jon Gruden will be the most expensive in @NFL history: Jon Gruden will make $100M over 10 years. Coordinators are getting 4 year deals, sources say. 2 years in Oakland, 2 in Las Vegas. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2018

Social media ia buzzing about the deal, specifically, the reported amount of money and length of the contract.

Ian Rapoport also gave insight to Gruden's future staff.

#Raiders coach Jon Gruden has 3 key hires already in place: #Rams QB coach Greg Olson as OC, #Bengals DC Paul Guenther as DC, #Cowboys special teams coach Rich Bisaccia as ST. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2018

This deal shows that the Oakland Raiders believe that Gruden can both lead the team to on-field success and also serve as a face of the franchise when it moves to Las Vegas.