Raiders to make Jon Gruden highest paid NFL coach, reports say

Kel Dansby
11:51 AM, Jan 5, 2018
1 hour ago

OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Former head coach of the Oakland Raiders and now ESPN Monday Night Football Analyst Jon Gruden looks on during pre-game warm ups before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Oakland Raiders at O.co Coliseum on November 18, 2012 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Thearon W. Henderson
The Oakland Raiders – soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders – reportedly have their coach for the next decade.

According to multiple reports, the Raiders will officially announce Jon Gruden as their next head coach – despite Gruden being away from the sidelines for 10 years and 17 years away from the Raiders organization.

Social media ia buzzing about the deal, specifically, the reported amount of money and length of the contract.

Ian Rapoport also gave insight to Gruden's future staff.

This deal shows that the Oakland Raiders believe that Gruden can both lead the team to on-field success and also serve as a face of the franchise when it moves to Las Vegas.

