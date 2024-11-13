Raiders tight end Michael Mayer returns after missing 6 games because of personal reasons

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer, who has not played since Sept. 22 because of personal reasons, returned to practice Tuesday.

Mayer was placed on the non-football illness list on Oct. 11, which meant he would have to miss the following four games.

Mayer, a second-year player, started the first two games this season and played in three. He caught four passes for 21 yards.

The Raiders traded up last year to draft Mayer in the second round out of Notre Dame. But Las Vegas used its 13th pick this year on Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, who has 57 catches for 580 yards and two touchdowns.

The Raiders (2-7) play at Miami (3-6) on Sunday.

