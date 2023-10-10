Raiders snap 8-game losing streak against Packers; beating Green Bay 17-13 on MNF

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two historic NFL franchises — the Las Vegas Raiders and the Green Bay Packers went at it inside Allegiant Stadium on Monday Night Football

Both teams get defensive stops to start the game, and then the Packers are the ones on the board first with a field goal.

But the Raiders respond when Jimmy Garoppolo drives the offense down the field in 14 plays and finds Jakobi Meyers for the touchdown to make it 7-0.

On the very next play, the Raiders pick it off Jordan Love but have to settle for a field goal after going 3-and-out.

Right before the first half ends, Daniel Carlson, whose brother is on the other sideline, attempts a field goal but is blocked by the Packers to keep it 10-3 at halftime.

Raiders got the ball to start the 3rd quarter, but “Jimmy G” threw an interception to Rudy Ford, and the Packers took full advantage.

Packers march down with good field position, and AJ Dillon would run it in for the touchdown to tie it.

A few minutes later, Love finds Christian Watson for a 77-yard gain, but the Raiders hold them off near the goal line to force a field goal.

A few minutes later, the Raiders drive down the field, and Josh Jacobs plows it in for his second touchdown of the season to make it 17-13.

The Raiders pick Jordan Love again after Marcus Peters tips a pass that falls in the hands of Robert Spillane for his second INT of the day. But Carlson's field goal attempt doinks from the upright, and the Packers still had life.

Then on 3rd and 10, Love is picked off by Amik Robertson, and that would do it.

The Raiders escaped with the 17-13 win and improved to 2-3 on the season.

They will have a short week to rest, as they are back home on Sunday, October 15th, when they face the New England Patriots.