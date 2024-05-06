Raiders sign free agent wide receiver Jalen Guyton

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent Wide Receiver Jalen Guyton.

Guyton joins the Silver and Black after spending the last five seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. Last season, Guyton played in eight games and posted 10 receptions for 89 yards and one touchdown.

The wide receiver originally signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and has appeared in 46 career games with 14 starts since entering the NFL. Guyton owns 71 receptions for 1,112 yards and seven touchdowns, while adding 34 rushing yards on nine attempts.

A native of Allen, Texas, Guyton played two seasons at North Texas in 2017-2018 after spending time at Trinity Valley Community College in 2016 and Notre Dame in 2015. (2015). He played in 26 games for North Texas and posted 103 receptions for 1,580 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Here's a look back at the 2023 Raiders season.