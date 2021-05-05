Raiders sign CB Casey Hayward to 1-year deal

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent cornerback Casey Hayward to a one-year deal, adding needed experience to a young secondary that has struggled in recent years.

The deal reunites Hayward with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

Hayward had been linked to the Raiders ever since being released by the Chargers in March.

A person familiar with the deal says Hayward can earn up to $4 million in 2021. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because terms of the deal weren't released.