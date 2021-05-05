Watch
SportsRaiders

Actions

Raiders sign CB Casey Hayward to 1-year deal

items.[0].image.alt
Kyusung Gong/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward watches the play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Inglewood, Calif. The Las Vegas Raiders signed free agent cornerback Casey Hayward to a one-year deal, adding needed experience to a young secondary that has struggled in recent years. The deal announced Tuesday May 4, 2021 reunites Hayward with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)
Raiders-Hayward Football
Posted at 2:23 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 17:23:39-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent cornerback Casey Hayward to a one-year deal, adding needed experience to a young secondary that has struggled in recent years.

The deal reunites Hayward with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

Hayward had been linked to the Raiders ever since being released by the Chargers in March.

A person familiar with the deal says Hayward can earn up to $4 million in 2021. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because terms of the deal weren't released.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH