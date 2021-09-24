Raiders say Steve Wynn will light torch before Sunday's game at Allegiant

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders say former Wynn Resorts CEO and casino magnate Steve Wynn will light the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to Sunday’s game against Miami at Allegiant Stadium.

The team sent the following announcement on Friday:

Wynn, who was inducted into the Nevada Business Hall of Fame in 2002, was one of the first to lend support and meet with Raiders Owner Mark Davis and was a champion of bringing the Raiders to Las Vegas. Wynn is well known for his expansion of Las Vegas and continues to pursue various entrepreneurial opportunities.

He joins a notable list who have been extended the honor. Brian Sandoval, who was instrumental in bringing the Silver & Black to the Silver State, lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to the 2021 regular season opener.

Since the tradition began in 2011 in Oakland, many Raiders Alumni, celebrities and fans have had the privilege to light the Torch before each home game. The Al Davis Memorial Torch is a tribute to Mr. Davis' legacy as the Raiders' long-time owner, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, AFL Coach of the Year, AFL Commissioner, and the architect of the Raiders' Commitment to Excellence in recognition of Mr. Davis' enduring vision that "the fire that burns the brightest in the Raiders' organization is the will to win."

John Madden was the first to light the torch on October 18, 2011. The First Lady of Raider Nation Mrs. Carol Davis was the first to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch honoring her late husband in Las Vegas, handling the prestigious honor prior to the Raiders’ inaugural contest at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020. Dr. Miriam Adelson, widow of Sheldon G. Adelson, had the privilege to perform the honor this year prior to the August 14 preseason contest, the first game at Allegiant Stadium with fans.

