Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell's knee injury may not be as serious as it looked

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Desmond Ridder might not be able to face his old team after all, except by watching the Falcons from the sideline.

When Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell was carted off with his left knee in an air cast in Sunday's 28-13 loss at Tampa Bay, it looked like he might miss the rest of the season. Las Vegas coach Antonio Pierce said afterward that O'Connell's injury didn't “look good.”

A day later, there was considerably more optimism. Pierce told reporters Monday morning he didn't have an update on O'Connell, but ESPN reported the injury was a bone bruise and that he could play against Atlanta on Monday night.

While that would deny Ridder a revenge game against the Falcons — he started 13 games for them last season before being traded to Arizona — getting O'Connell back on the field is much more important for the Raiders.

He returned to the lineup on Nov. 29 after nearly a six-week absence because of a broken thumb. O'Connell passed for 340 yards and two touchdowns in Las Vegas' 19-17 loss at Kansas City, and the expectation was he would finish the season.

But then came the injury against the Buccaneers. O'Connell was struggling in that game with 104 yards passing, an interception and a lost fumble, but Pierce could've gone to Ridder earlier this season and did so only when he had little choice.

Should O'Connell need another week or so to recover, playing Ridder would be fine because the Raiders are on a nine-game skid and have little more than pride and a high draft pick on the line. Ridder has moved the ball at times and has been with the team for nearly two months.

“Oddly enough, he’s played in a lot of games,” Pierce said. “It’s the way the season’s gone for us. But there’s been some bright spots. There were some other spots we wish we had back. But what we do see is a guy that’s very competitive, that takes his job serious, and he has an opportunity. If Aidan is not able to go and he’s the starter, it’s another great opportunity for him to showcase himself.”

What’s working

The offensive line is showing signs of life after a rough start. Continuity helps. The same starting lineup has taken the field the past four games. Giving the Raiders hope is that two of those players — center Jackson Powers-Johnson and right tackle DJ Glaze — are rookies. The Raiders have rushed for 207 yards over the past two games after failing to clear 70 in any of the previous four weeks.

What needs help

Situational football has been a killer the past two weeks. First was the bad snap on the final offensive play against the Chiefs that cost Las Vegas a potential winning field goal. Against the Bucs, the Raiders were 1 of 4 in the red zone.

Stock up

RB Sincere McCormick and DE K’Lavon Chaisson are two feel-good stories in an otherwise dreadful season. McCormick spent most of his three-year NFL career on the practice squad or injured reserve, but in the past three games, he has rushed for 175 yards and averaged 5.5 yards per carry. Chaisson struggled to find his place after being drafted in the first round in 2020 by Jacksonville. But with injuries to the Raiders' defensive front, Chaisson over the past two weeks had two sacks and against the Bucs made a spectacular interception on a ball he tipped to himself.

Stock down

RB Ameer Abdullah started the two previous games, rushing for 67 yards on 18 carries. McCormick took his place against the Bucs, and Abdullah carried just once for 1 yard and caught a pass for a loss of 3. Depending on the health of Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quadriceps), Abdullah may not have many more opportunities.

Injuries

Whether Mattison or White returns remains to be seen, as does the status of CB Nate Hobbs (ankle).

Key number

13 — The Raiders are one of two teams to fall behind by double digits in each of their first 12 games of a season. The 1986 Indianapolis Colts trailed by at least 10 in all 16 games.

Next steps

The Raiders host the Falcons next Monday night.

