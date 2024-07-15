Raiders president/CEO Sandra Douglass Morgan discusses team's growing impact on Las Vegas community

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the Las Vegas Raiders set to kick off training camp in Costa Mesa, anticipation is growing for the team's fifth season playing in Sin City.

On Monday, the Vegas Chamber hosted a luncheon with local businesses at the Orleans Hotel & Casino. A panel discussion was held to dissect how the Silver and Black has transformed the Valley sports scene while helping drive up the city's economy.

Before the event, I caught up with Sandra Douglass Morgan who is entering her third season as the team's president and CEO.

Listen to the Las Vegas native's perspective on the Silver and Black's local economic impact and how the team is growing its fanbase in the Valley. Plus, why hosting the Super Bowl was a big win for Vegas and why she's excited for the upcoming season under first-year head coach Antonio Pierce.

FULL INTERVIEW: Raiders President and CEO, Sandra Douglass Morgan

I also spoke with the president and CEO of the Vegas Chamber, Mary Beth Sewald. Listen to our conversation on the Raiders' growing presence in the community and how the team has transformed the city's sports scene.