Raiders open the season on the road against LA Chargers, lose 22-10

LOS ANGELES (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders opened up their season against their division Rival In the LA Chargers on the road at SoFi Stadium.

In the first quarter, both teams were making big defensive stops.

The Chargers took advantage of a failed 4th down conversion from the Raiders and opened the scoring with a 53-yard FG from Cameron Dicker.

On the next drive, Alexander Mattison would score the opening touchdown of the game after catching a quick pass from Gardner Minshew and hurdling past two defenders into the endzone.

In the second quarter, a Minshew fumble picked up by former Raider Khalil Mack would put the Chargers in the redzone, but the Raiders defense would cause the Chargers to settle for a field goal to make the score 7-6 going Into halftime.

That lead did not last, though.

In the second half the Chargers would take advantage of the Raider's two turnovers by converting it into 10 points.

The Raiders would be held to just three points in the second half. Las Vegas kicker Daniel Carlson would miss a field goal late in the third quarter, but would make another in the fourth.

A Ladd McConkey touchdown would all but seal it for the Chargers late in the fourth quarter.

The Raiders drop their opening game to the Chargers 22-10.

The Raiders will now go back on the road next Sunday when they travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens.