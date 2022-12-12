Raiders Offensive Lineman Jermaine Eluemunor details his NFL journey

LAS VEAGS (KTNV) — From London, England to Las Vegas, Nevada, the journey for a starting spot on the raiders roster has been a unique one for Raiders' offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor.

"It was all or nothing this year and if I didn't find a state this year, I was probably gonna be a journeyman and a backup the rest of my career," explained Eluemunor. "I knew I was better than that and I was better than that so every game I got, I was capable of more than that. So, every game that I got I was playing for something bigger."

5 teams and 4 seasons later, Jermaine Eluemunor has found a home with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Eluemunor shared, "I always associated the Raiders with really gritty, tough, disciplined, determined team and offensive line. Being able to put the Silver and Black on and wear the logo not he side of my helmet means a lot because of all the history and tradition."

For the 27-year-old London native, American football wasn't exactly his first love. In fact, it was another kind of fútbol.

Eluemunor spent 10 years playing soccer, but it was one specific NFL. game that caught his attention in 2007.

"I was flipping through channels and just came by the Miami-New York game that was at Wembley for the first time. And the physically of the game caught my attention and from their on out," said Eluemunor." I went from researching teams to researching football to try to join a football team and getting the opportunity to move here. And then having to walk on at a junior college and then earn my way up the depth chart at Texas A&M and then finally being here… it's been a crazy, crazy ride."

A ride that's brought him to the Silver and Black while also representing his English roots and help grow American football back home.

"It's dope to see how big it is now," stated the Raiders' offensive tackle. "When I first got into it, I don't think people even knew about it. It was nonexistence but now that more people are playing in it and watching it and starting to grow more, there's what 3 games a year over there now and I'm sure it'll move 5. It's dope that it's growing and hopefully I can get over there and play there soon."