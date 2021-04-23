Watch
Raiders likely to target tackle, secondary in upcoming draft

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - Southern California lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker participates in the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Los Angeles, in this Wednesday, March 24, 2021, file photo. The Las Vegas Raiders spent the free agency period dismantling their offensive line and mostly ignoring the secondary. Now heading into the NFL draft, those are the two spots that appear to be the most urgent needs for the Raiders to fill starting with pick No. 17 in the first round. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders spent the free agency period dismantling their offensive line and mostly ignoring the secondary.

Now heading into the NFL draft, those are the two spots that appear to be the most urgent needs for the Raiders to fill starting with pick No. 17 in the first round.

The Raiders are searching for starters at both right tackle and free safety.

After investing heavily in the offensive line in recent years the Raiders traded away three high-priced pieces for mid-round draft picks in deals that sent center Rodney Hudson, right guard Gabe Jackson and right tackle Trent Brown packing.

