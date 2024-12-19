Raiders keep getting to opposing quarterbacks even without key pass rushers

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Maxx Crosby's announcement last week that he would miss the season's final three games because of impending ankle surgery was the most severe and latest blow to the Raiders' depleted defensive line.

It's a line that also has, for most of the season, been without Christian Wilkins and Malcolm Koonce, a pair of devastating losses.

But one of the few things Las Vegas has done right this season is sustain a pass rush that is getting better.

The Raiders have made 12 of their 32 sacks over the last three games, tied with the New Orleans Saints for fourth-most over that stretch. That includes three sacks in Monday night's 15-9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, the Raiders' first game since Crosby's decision to shut it down.

“We want to be disruptive, not just with sacks, but the pressures, being around the quarterback, making him uncomfortable,” coach Antonio Pierce said. "I thought you saw that (Monday) night.”

That despite losing players such as Crosby, Wilkins and Koonce, who last season combined to make 31 1/2 sacks.

Replacing that kind of number is not as simple as just saying next man up, and the Raiders defense has paid the price in allowing 26.9 points per game, 27th in the NFL. They are 12th in total defense, allowing a 329.5-yard average.

But the replacements have stepped up to at least make up part of the difference, taking advantage of the opportunities to showcase their skills.

“That's kind of what happened for me,” defensive tackle Adam Butler said. “As guys went down, I got more playing time, and it opened up a chance to show what I can do in this league.”

Butler, a seventh-year player, has started 13 times this season after not having any last year, despite playing in all 17 games for Las Vegas. Those 13 starts are equal to the total number he had in his career before this season.

But in a reserve role last season, Butler finished with five sacks. He has 3 1/2 with three weeks remaining this season, including Sunday's home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rookie Jonah Laulu is another player getting the chance that might not otherwise have come. Playing in his hometown of Las Vegas, Laulu recorded his first career sack against the Falcons, and he has 10 tackles combined in the past two games.

“I'm just always appreciative, grateful and thankful for this opportunity,” Laulu said. “I'm happy I made plays, but I'm never satisfied. I feel like I have so much to prove.”

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has found a way to keep the heat on opposing quarterbacks even if forced to do so without the crew he expected.

The overall effect on the defense has been noticeable.

Over the past three games, the Raiders are 10th in pass defense (209-yard average) and twice held opposing offenses to less than 20 points.

“I can't speak for anybody else, but for me, I'm like a military soldier,” Butler said. “If your brother goes down, if you've got to carry him across the finish line, so be it. ... If I have to take 100% of the snaps, that's what I have to do.”

AOC expects to play

A day after Pierce said Aidan O'Connell was “trending upwards” in his effort to return from a left knee injury, the quarterback said he is approaching this week as if he will start.

“I think I’m feeling good enough already right now to play,” O'Connell said. "Just getting ready really like a normal week, just making sure I’m staying up on treatment. I feel really good.”

Should O'Connell not play, Desmond Ridder would start for the second game in a row.

McCormick goes on IR

The Raiders suffered another blow at running back when Sincere McCormick exited with an ankle injury Monday night. He was placed on season-ending injured reserve Wednesday. He had risen from the practice squad to be the club's starting back.

Zamir White (quadriceps) also is out or the season, and Alexander Mattison (ankle) missed about a month before returning to play Atlanta.

