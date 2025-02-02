Watch Now
Raiders hire Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator, AP source says

Kyusung Gong/AP
FILE - Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly laughs during practice in Carson, Calif., Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, ahead of Rose Bowl College Football Playoff game against Oregon. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)
(AP) — Chip Kelly is returning to the NFL as the Las Vegas Raiders' offensive coordinator, a person with knowledge of the decision said Sunday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the hire.

Kelly was the offensive coordinator on Ohio State's national championship team this past season after previously serving as the head coach at Oregon and UCLA as well as the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

