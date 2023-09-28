Raiders helping Las Vegas Wheelchair Football League for upcoming game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Members of the Las Vegas Wheelchair Football League and veterans are preparing for their upcoming regional tournament in Buffalo, NY, and the Las Vegas Raiders are offering a hand.

Raiders players AJ Cole and Jakob Johnson spent time with the team to encourage and provide advice.

The goal of the practice was to inspire and promote inclusion for individuals with diverse abilities, the Raiders said in a media release. Officials said the event included 30 guests and was held at the Dula Community Center.

"The USA Wheelchair Football League was founded in 2020, and has helped athletes and coaches, including veterans, get in the game," officials said. "This league is the first of its kind for adults with disabilities to reach their highest potential through a competitive, fast-paced, team sport."

The Las Vegas team competed in the Chicago tournament back in August and is looking forward to heading to Buffalo this weekend.