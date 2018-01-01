Raiders head coach fired on New Year's Eve

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio has been fired, according to a press release from the team.

Del Rio became the Head Coach for the Raiders back in January 2015. Under his leadership, the team went 12-4 in 2016 before losing to the Texans in the playoffs.

This season hasn't been as kind to the Silver and Black, which ended with a 6-10 record.

After three years, Del Rio ends his time as head coach with a 25-23 record.

Raiders owner Mark Davis released the following statement after Del Rio was let go:

We appreciate Jack’s effort in building the foundation of this team for the future. Thank you to Jack, his wife, Linda, and his daughter, Aubrey, for their important contributions to the Raiders and our local community in Oakland. We wish them all the best.

According to the press release from the Raiders, the team won't have any more statements until they're ready to announce their new head coach.