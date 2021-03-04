Raiders GM Mike Mayock: 'Jury is still out' on Trent Brown

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock says the "jury is still out" on whether highly paid right tackle Trent Brown will be back in 2021 after being limited by injuries in his first two seasons with the team.

The Raiders gave Brown a $66 million, four-year contract in free agency in 2019 to be the anchor of the line.

But after a strong start to his tenure, Brown has been hampered by various injuries and a bout with COVID-19.

He managed to be healthy enough to play at least 10 snaps in just 14 of 32 games since joining the Raiders.