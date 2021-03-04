Menu

Raiders GM Mike Mayock: 'Jury is still out' on Trent Brown

Peter Joneleit/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) protects a gap in the offensive line during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, in Oakland, Calif. Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock says the “jury is still out” on whether highly paid right tackle Trent Brown will be back in 2021 after being limited by injuries in his first two seasons with the team. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit, File)
Posted at 10:09 PM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 01:09:27-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock says the "jury is still out" on whether highly paid right tackle Trent Brown will be back in 2021 after being limited by injuries in his first two seasons with the team.

The Raiders gave Brown a $66 million, four-year contract in free agency in 2019 to be the anchor of the line.

But after a strong start to his tenure, Brown has been hampered by various injuries and a bout with COVID-19.

He managed to be healthy enough to play at least 10 snaps in just 14 of 32 games since joining the Raiders.

