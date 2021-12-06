Watch
Raiders fall to Washington in 17-15 loss at home

Rick Scuteri/AP
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is tackled by Washington Football Team cornerback Bobby McCain (20) and outside linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Posted at 8:27 PM, Dec 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-05 23:27:57-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Taylor Heinicke threw two touchdown passes and set up new kicker Brian Johnson's game-winning 48-yard field goal with 37 seconds remaining to lead Washington to its fourth straight win with a 17-15 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Heinicke threw a 7-yard TD pass to Logan Thomas on the opening drive and a 4-yarder to Antonio Gibson early in the fourth quarter after extending the drive with a key third-down scramble. But Washington then allowed the Raiders to score on successive drives to take a 15-14 lead on Daniel Carlson's 37-yard field goal before Heinicke set up Johnson's game-winning kick.

